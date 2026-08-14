Getty Images
'It was worth it' - Davide Frattesi opens up on Lazio return after completing loan move from Inter
A sentimental homecoming for the midfielder
Frattesi has officially been unveiled as a Lazio player, marking a significant homecoming for the 24-year-old midfielder who grew up in the Giustiniana area of Rome. The transfer brings an end to a brief period of uncertainty following minor bureaucratic delays that had initially stalled the process.
Reflecting on the final stages of the negotiation process, Frattesi spoke candidly about the emotions involved in the transfer. "I’ve experienced it well. When days like this happen, you go back and forth, but it was an wait experienced with desire. It was tiring, but beautiful: it was worth it," he explained to the club's official media channels.
He added: "When I arrived, I recognized the paths I took as a child, when I trained at Giustiniana. I'm returning with a different sense of responsibility and greater maturity. I think the time has come to take on important responsibilities, and I'm very happy to do so."
- Getty
The financial details behind the deal
The Biancocelesti have secured Frattesi on a paid loan worth €5m, representing a significant investment for a temporary stay. Furthermore, the contract includes an option for a permanent purchase set at €10m, along with additional performance-related bonuses. Inter have also protected their long-term interests by including a 50% sell-on clause on any future capital gain generated by the player's next move.
This transfer represents a fresh start for Frattesi after a tenure at San Siro that was characterized by flashes of brilliance but limited starting opportunities. Despite the competition for places in Milan, the midfielder remained a popular figure among the Nerazzurri faithful. However, the lure of being a cornerstone in Gennaro Gattuso's new-look Lazio side proved too strong to turn down.
Feeling central to the Biancocelesti project
One of the primary driving forces behind Frattesi's decision was the desire for consistent playing time and a sense of importance within the squad. "Even at Inter I had established a good relationship with the fans, despite playing little. There were ups and downs, but we always got along. This involvement from the Lazio fans has pleased me very much. I needed to feel at the center of a project again: this welcome charges me a lot," the midfielder admitted.
The Italian international is aware that returning to his home city brings with it a higher level of expectation from both the media and the supporters. He appears ready to embrace this pressure, viewing it as a natural progression in his professional development.
"I return with a different responsibility and with greater maturity. I think the time has come for me to take on important responsibilities and I do so very willingly," he added.
- Getty Images
Overcoming past disappointments to secure the move
The move to Lazio was not a sudden development, as Frattesi revealed that the clubs had been in discussions previously. "We had been quite close in January, then for a series of reasons we were unable to close. This time they informed me a couple of days ago: there was only time to decide and settle the papers. I didn't have many doubts," he stated.
As the Serie A season approaches, Frattesi will be looking to integrate quickly into the squad and prove his worth to the Lazio faithful. His arrival provides the team with a dynamic presence in the center of the park, capable of contributing both defensively and offensively.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting