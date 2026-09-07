"It was not a difficult match": Galtier reveals the behind-the-scenes of Al-Hilal's shock

NEOM head coach Christophe Galtier hailed a big win over Al-Hilal after his side wrapped up the game with two unanswered goals on Monday at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

His players, he stressed, delivered an outstanding defensive performance and showed the focus and spirit the occasion demanded.

Galtier said during the press conference following the match: "We achieved a great feat and came away with a superb result. I am extremely pleased with what the team produced."

"We went into the match with a good mentality, and I asked the players to make Al-Hilal's task difficult throughout the encounter," he added. "Matches like these need a bit of luck, and we got it today. I hope this win gives us an extra boost and raises the ceiling of our ambitions in the coming period."

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