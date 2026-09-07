Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

"It was not a difficult match": Galtier reveals the behind-the-scenes of Al-Hilal's shock

Al Hilal vs Neom SC
Al Hilal
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
C. Galtier
Saudi Arabia
France

NEOM coach eases the pressure on his players and threatens the sides at the top

NEOM head coach Christophe Galtier hailed a big win over Al-Hilal after his side wrapped up the game with two unanswered goals on Monday at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

His players, he stressed, delivered an outstanding defensive performance and showed the focus and spirit the occasion demanded.

Galtier said during the press conference following the match: "We achieved a great feat and came away with a superb result. I am extremely pleased with what the team produced."

"We went into the match with a good mentality, and I asked the players to make Al-Hilal's task difficult throughout the encounter," he added. "Matches like these need a bit of luck, and we got it today. I hope this win gives us an extra boost and raises the ceiling of our ambitions in the coming period."

Read also: It has nothing to do with titles.. Liverpool beat Real Madrid and Barcelona in a global race 

Saudi Roshn Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

  • Neom's weapon: "the pressure was on Al-Hilal"

    Asharq Al-Awsat quoted the French coach, who confirmed that he had lifted the pressure off his players, saying: "I said before the match that it would not be difficult, because the pressure was not on us, but rather on Al-Hilal. We showed great solidity defensively, and we also managed to deal well with the chances that came our way."

    Set pieces and crosses had dominated the team's preparations, the former Paris Saint-Germain coach revealed. "We focused heavily on set pieces, and we trained on how to make use of them, and this work does not go back to this season only, but rather began last season."

    Read also: Officially: an unprecedented deal from the Moroccan league to the Premier League


    • Advertisement

  • Facing the top teams? The situation has changed now

    He added: "We weren't delivering the required results against the top teams last season, but the situation has changed this season, as we now have a more professional team, and the players have also gained more maturity."

    He went on to say: "When you face a team of Al-Hilal's calibre, which is considered one of the strongest teams in Asia, achieving a win also requires a degree of good fortune."

    Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

    Turning to Saudi coach Mazen Al-Balawi's role within his technical staff, he said: "Mazen is a coach with great ambition, and he works with us and helps the team in a clear way, especially thanks to his experience in dealing with Saudi players."


    Read also: Video: "I will expose this league": Felix sparks the anger of Saudis

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF