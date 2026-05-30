Völler is critical of the current rules, partly because they do not help to foster a sense of identification with a national team. "Either you want to play for that country because your heart and your home are tied to it, or you don't," says the former German international striker (90 caps). "The fact that you can make your decision as late as you do now is wrong."

He therefore advocates a "simple rule": "You must decide by the age of 18 at the latest which country you will play for. That would be the best solution. That is my firm conviction."

He also highlights a frustration for national associations: investing in a young player's development only to see him choose another country at senior level. A case in point is Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza, who wore the DFB jersey at U18, U19 and U20 level but then chose Algeria, for whom he will now compete at the World Cup.

Similar dilemmas could soon recur with current Germany U21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi (Club Brugge), who is also eligible for Italy or Argentina, and with Werder Bremen centre-back Karim Coulibaly, who has represented Germany since the U17s but is being targeted by the Ivory Coast FA.