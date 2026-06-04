"It's a disgrace!" Investor Hasan Ismaik refuses to help – 1860 Munich faces another disaster following its forced relegation

Speaking to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Jordanian said: "It is now clear to everyone that simply injecting fresh funds year after year cannot be the solution." The real issue, he added, "is not whether one individual grants another a further loan. The question is how the club intends to build a stable future that does not rely on emergency funding every season."

Following the withdrawal of main sponsor 'die Bayerische', which exercised its special right of termination upon relegation to the Regionalliga, reports indicate that the club is €2.7 million short of the funds needed to avoid insolvency—exactly the sum required for the third-division licence.

On Wednesday, club management confirmed to supporters gathered at the Giesing headquarters that 1860 would be forced to drop into the fourth-tier Regionalliga for the same reason.

"We didn't get the licence, which means we'll be playing in the Regionalliga next year," club president Gernot Mang explained, confirming that the club had failed to cover the €2.7 million shortfall by the 5pm deadline.