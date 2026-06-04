Should the Munich Lions enter administration, investor Hasan Ismaik is reportedly unwilling to step in and cover the outstanding amount.
Translated by
"It's a disgrace!" Investor Hasan Ismaik refuses to help – 1860 Munich faces another disaster following its forced relegation
Speaking to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Jordanian said: "It is now clear to everyone that simply injecting fresh funds year after year cannot be the solution." The real issue, he added, "is not whether one individual grants another a further loan. The question is how the club intends to build a stable future that does not rely on emergency funding every season."
Following the withdrawal of main sponsor 'die Bayerische', which exercised its special right of termination upon relegation to the Regionalliga, reports indicate that the club is €2.7 million short of the funds needed to avoid insolvency—exactly the sum required for the third-division licence.
On Wednesday, club management confirmed to supporters gathered at the Giesing headquarters that 1860 would be forced to drop into the fourth-tier Regionalliga for the same reason.
"We didn't get the licence, which means we'll be playing in the Regionalliga next year," club president Gernot Mang explained, confirming that the club had failed to cover the €2.7 million shortfall by the 5pm deadline.
- DPA
1860 legends speak out: "Irresponsible, spineless – from everyone involved"
At present, the club's future remains uncertain. Reportedly, only eight players from the third-tier squad also have contracts for the Regionalliga, and manager Markus Kauczinski is unlikely to follow the team down to the fourth tier.
Club legends Daniel Bierofka and Sascha Mölders have already condemned the current leadership in scathing terms. "It's a disgrace. There's no other way to describe what's happening there," Bierofka thundered on BR24. "Irresponsible, spineless—from everyone involved. No one can claim to be exempt."
Mölders described the situation as "absolute madness" and admitted, "I'm running out of words; I don't know what else to say." The 47-year-old urged the players still under contract to unite and drag the club out of the mud, just as they did during the first forced relegation in 2017: "I still remember Biero standing in front of me and saying, 'Now you can show you've got the balls to stay.' I'm curious to see how many Lions still have the club at heart. Giving up is not an option. Ever."
Mölders himself stayed on in 2017 despite better offers, scoring 19 goals in 33 Regionalliga games to fire 1860 back up to the third tier, then adding three more in the gruelling promotion play-offs against Saarbrücken.
1860 Munich are relegated to the Regionalliga: their last five finishes in the 3. Liga
Season
Position
2021/22
4
2022/23
8
2023/24
15
2024/25
11
2025/26
8