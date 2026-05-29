According to Sky, Crystal Palace view Toppmöller as a potential candidate to replace the departing Oliver Glasner.
Translated by
It's a curious scenario: Could a German coach soon replace Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace?
Talks are reportedly underway between the English Premier League club and Toppmöller. The 45-year-old, sacked by Eintracht Frankfurt in January, is ready for a new challenge. In recent weeks, his name has also been linked with SSC Napoli and VfL Wolfsburg.
Should he take charge at newly crowned Conference League winners Crystal Palace, it would create a curious situation. Back in Frankfurt, his first top-flight head-coaching role, Toppmöller replaced Glasner in summer 2023. The Austrian had left Eintracht Frankfurt—with whom he had won the 2022 Europa League—after the 2022/23 campaign.
Six months later he moved to Palace, guiding the Londoners to FA Cup success in 2025 and now to the Conference League crown. Yet back in January, during a difficult run, Glasner announced he would not extend his contract, which expires this June. The 51-year-old's next move is still undecided; he was recently linked with Bayer Leverkusen, but the Werkself have now reportedly chosen Andoni Iraola, who recently guided AFC Bournemouth to a strong Premier League campaign and is ready for a new challenge.
- Getty
Dino Toppmöller: Could he follow Oliver Glasner by taking charge of another of his former clubs after Eintracht Frankfurt?
Toppmöller, previously assistant to current Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, guided Frankfurt to sixth place in his first Bundesliga season. The following year he led the Hessians to third and a Champions League spot, and was on course for another European berth last term.
Nevertheless, he was forced to step down in mid-January with the side sitting seventh; his now-sacked and highly controversial successor Albert Riera then guided Frankfurt to eighth place, missing out on European qualification. Should he now take the Crystal Palace job, Toppmöller would be competing in Europe next term: the Eagles finished 15th in the Premier League but won the Conference League, earning a spot in the Europa League.
Dino Toppmöller's previous head-coaching roles
Period
Club
March 2013 to January 2014
SV Mehring (player-manager)
2014–2016
Hamm Benfica (player-manager)
2016–2019
F91 Dudelange
July–December 2019
RE Virton
2023–January 2026
Eintracht Frankfurt