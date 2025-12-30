‘It often does outweigh the bad’ - Alexi Lalas says Weston McKennie is too talented to miss Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT World Cup squad

Lalas expressed significantly less worry about McKennie's national team prospects than many observers who have questioned the player's fit in Pochettino's system.

“I don't get that sense,” Lalas said on his State of Union podcast. “And again, that's nothing other than just feeling...Weston comes with baggage, and you take the good with the bad.

“And the reality is that often times the good, I don't want to say it always far outweighs the bad, but it often does outweigh the bad. And so I'm not as worried about Weston McKennie as maybe you and others are....But I think that in the end he is going to be there."