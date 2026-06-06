"It just hurts so much": Lennart Karl speaks out after being eliminated from the World Cup

Bayern Munich's rising star suffered a torn muscle during the final training session ahead of Saturday's friendly against the USA (8:30 pm) in Chicago and will therefore miss his first World Cup.

RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouédraogo will step into the squad. "I did everything to be fit for the World Cup. Unfortunately, injuries often strike at the worst possible moment," Karl said. He had earned his place in the squad with a strong debut season at Bayern and impressive performances during his March international debut.

He will be cheering them on from home: "I wish my team every success and will be supporting them every minute." Accompanying a photo of himself lying flat on the pitch, he concluded, "I'll come back stronger, I promise."