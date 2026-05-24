Bayern's 17 goals from the first round through to the final were scored by only three players—the highly effective front trio of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz.
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It has happened only once before: FC Bayern replicate a curious coup in the DFB-Pokal
Kane netted ten of those goals, underlining his status as Munich's talisman in the 3–0 final win over VfB Stuttgart. Olise chipped in with two goals and Diaz added three more, taking the team's tally to 15.
The other two goals, taking the tally to 17, came in the round of 16, when Ilyas Ansah and Diogo Leite each put the ball into their own net, gifting Bayern a 3-2 win over Union Berlin.
Such a scenario is rare: only once before has such a small group of scorers been enough to secure the cup. The only other time this happened was in 1968/69, when Bayern lifted the trophy on the back of just two goalscorers: club legend Gerd Müller (seven goals) and Rainer Ohlhauser (one).
Harry Kane and Michael Olise are in the running for the Ballon d'Or.
Bayern Munich's front three have excelled not just in the cup but across all competitions this season, delivering goals and assists in impressive numbers. Harry Kane leads the way with 68 goal contributions (61 goals, 7 assists) in 51 matches. Olise has 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) and is right behind him, whilst Diaz contributed 49 direct goal involvements (26 goals, 23 assists) across all competitions.
Kane and Olise are strong contenders for the Ballon d'Or, and national team forward Deniz Undav agrees. "To be honest, I'm slightly leaning towards Olise," the VfB striker said after losing the cup final. Yet, he added, both players deserve recognition, before turning his praise to Kane: "I'd love to be that free sometimes. You can't give him an inch of space. He has a top-class finish with both feet. He has that special instinct and is always where the goals are. The passes he plays to Olise or Diaz are also outstanding. (...) That's where you see what world-class is."
After the cup final, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeneß told ARD, "He's the best signing we've ever made." The Englishman moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Munich in 2023 for around €100 million, and has since won two Bundesliga titles, the Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup, and now the DFB Cup—Bayern's first cup triumph since 2020.
FC Bayern's DFB-Pokal goalscorers at a glance
Players Goals Harry Kane 10 Michael Olise 2 Luis Diaz 3 Two own goals by Union Berlin 2 17