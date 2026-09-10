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FBL-WC2010-CHI-ISLAAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Isla retires, two Serie A titles with Juventus and two Copa América titles with Chile

Chile
Juventus

The midfielder retires from football at 38

After 19 years as a professional, the 1988-born Mauricio Isla is bringing his playing career to an end at the age of 38. The Chilean announced it in a post on social media: "I thank every club that opened their doors to me. Thanks to those who helped me grow, who accompanied me far from Chile, who supported me in difficult moments and who believed in me".

  • Isla has retired from football after 563 appearances and 19 goals for his clubs, as well as 144 caps and 5 goals for Chile. In Italy, he played for Udinese, Juventus and Cagliari. With Juventus, from 2012 to 2014, and then again at the start of the 2015-16 season, he won 2 Serie A titles and 3 Italian Super Cups, while with the Chile national team he won the Copa America twice, in 2015 and 2016.


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