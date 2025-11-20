Getty Images Sport
Isco set to match Antony as highest-paid player at Betis with new contract after ex-Real Madrid star vows to win a trophy with Spanish side before he retires
Betis keen on extending Isco's contract
According to a report from Spanish publication ABC, Real Betis are close to finalising a lucrative contract extension with iconic midfielder Isco, whose current deal with the Andalusian outfit runs until June 30, 2027. The report claims that both sides are hoping to announce the news of the renewal before next weekend's high-voltage Andalusian derby against bitter rivals Sevilla. Betis president Angel Haro is personally overseeing negotiations and is keen to ensure Isco remains committed to the club beyond the length of his ongoing deal, with the only detail left to be agreed upon being the expiry of the proposed new contract.
Isco, for his part, is really happy at Betis and doesn't see himself leaving the club anytime soon. Last week, at a press conference at the release of his documentary 'In Silence', he said: “I don't want to retire without winning a title with Betis. The renewal is still up in the air, it will be easy. Both Betis and I want to extend our journey together. Hopefully, it will be for many more years. I want to play in the new stadium. I hope they reach an agreement soon regarding the construction, otherwise I won't have time to arrive. Playing in the new stadium would be a very important and wonderful challenge."
New contract will see Isco match Antony as Betis' highest-paid player
The plan initially was to extend Isco's contract by another until 2028. The new deal would have included a pay rise reward for his performances and overall influence in the 2024-25 season, which would have seen him become the highest-paid player at the club alongside Antony. The Brazilian, signed permanently from United on a five-year deal over the summer, earns €7.8 million gross per season, including bonuses.
However, he has shown a willingness to commit to Betis beyond 2028. Options on the table include extending the contract to 2028 or 2029, either on a fixed or optional basis, or even structuring a deal that would allow the midfielder to remain at Betis until the end of his career, depending on his performances.
Despite the fact that Isco turned 33 earlier this year, there are reportedly no reservations over his renewal. Betis are extremely delighted with his on-field displays as well as his brave determination to overcome physical setbacks, which have exceeded the club's expectations. His stature as an icon of the club and the fact that he's now the captain add further weight to his case. The most widely supported proposal, as things stand, is an extension through 2028, with the possibility of adding further years based on performance triggers — such as reaching a set number of matches — similar to clauses used for other players.
Isco nearing his return to the pitch
In August, Isco suffered a huge blow after fracturing his fibula, which ruled him out for three months. However, the good news now is that he returned to training earlier this month. Head coach Manuel Pellegrini told reporters that the midfield wizard "will be available for selection after the international break." It remains to be seen whether he regains fitness in time for this weekend's clash against Girona at home.
At the same event, Isco opened up on the fears of a relapse, saying: "The fear doesn't disappear, just because of the history behind it. Today, in my second training session, I took a knock that scared me, but that's all it was. It's about living with that fear, letting it affect you as little as possible, and adapting like with everything else. When you get injured and start from scratch, it's a constant learning process, and this is just another injury."
Isco's international future far from over
In June, Spain boss Luis de la Fuente called up Isco for the Nations League finals, marking his return to international future after six long years. With the World Cup set to take place next year, it could be the 33-year-old's last chance to represent La Roja at the highest level. De la Fuente has not closed the doors.
"We have a very good relationship with Isco," the Spain manager told reporters recently. "We spoke at the time. We hope he recovers well. Like many others, he is there, among the players we consider for a call-up when he’s recovered. I wish him a speedy return to football."
