Arda Güler has enjoyed his best campaign yet for Real Madrid since arriving from Fenerbahce in 2023. In 50 competitive outings, the 21-year-old has contributed to 20 goals (6 goals, 14 assists). In the Champions League he nearly propelled Los Blancos to victory in the quarter-final second leg with his first two goals in the competition.

However, late goals from Luis Díaz and Michael Olise ended those hopes, and after the final whistle Güler was sent off for angrily protesting Eduardo Camavinga’s controversial red card.

His immediate focus is now on regaining full fitness in time for the World Cup, where the attacking midfielder is Turkey’s biggest hope. He had already been one of their key performers during their first World Cup qualifying campaign since 2002, contributing four assists and a goal. In the United States, Canada and Mexico, Turkey will open against Australia, then face Paraguay, and finish the group stage against the hosts, the USA.