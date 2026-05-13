According to Istanbul daily Habertürk, Gala officials are planning to bring the Dutch centre-back to the Bosphorus.
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Is Antonio Rüdiger next on the list? Galatasaray are reportedly closing in on another high-profile signing
Van Dijk's future with the Reds remains uncertain despite his contract running until 2027. The 34-year-old is said to be pushing for one final lucrative deal and will wait until after the World Cup before choosing whether to pursue a new challenge or stay at Anfield.
After what the centre-back called an "unacceptable season", Liverpool are expected to reshape their squad, yet few expect that process to happen without the long-serving defender.
In closing, he stressed: "We have to work, we have to turn this around and make sure this doesn't happen again next season, because that's not Liverpool." That does not sound like a farewell.
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Is Rüdiger the alternative to van Dijk? His future at Real remains uncertain.
Gala is well aware of this and, according to Habertürk, has identified Antonio Rüdiger as a potential alternative to Virgil van Dijk. The German centre-back's contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, making him a realistic target for the Lions.
At the end of March, Spanish outlets reported he would need to accept a deep pay cut to remain at the Bernabéu, with his current €14m gross annual salary potentially halved, as happened to Luka Modric in his final season with Los Blancos.
Rumours suggest his agents are also sounding out the Saudi market, though security concerns in the region make that move unlikely. Juventus Turin are monitoring the 33-year-old's situation as another option.
Istanbul clubs have long held a pull for veteran stars: last summer, Leroy Sané joined Galatasaray on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, while Cimbom paid €75 million to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.