Inzaghi announces: I will change my philosophy, and this is Malcom and Nunez's situation

Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi has tackled a series of pressing issues ahead of the new season, with the fans of "the Leader" desperate to know how the team will shape up in the coming weeks and whether several of their stars will stay put.

Three names dominate the conversation: Malcom, Darwin Nunez and Joao Cancelo. Speculation over Al-Hilal's transfer business rumbles on, and the coaching staff want to build a squad capable of fighting for every trophy.

Read also: Between Ronaldo's readiness and the Al-Oqaidi puzzle: Postecoglou drops surprises ahead of the Al-Fateh match

Al-Hilal kick off their campaign against Al-Faisaly tomorrow, Friday, in the opening round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.