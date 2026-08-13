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Inzaghi announces: I will change my philosophy, and this is Malcom and Nunez's situation

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
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Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Italy

What did the Italian coach say?

Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi has tackled a series of pressing issues ahead of the new season, with the fans of "the Leader" desperate to know how the team will shape up in the coming weeks and whether several of their stars will stay put.

Three names dominate the conversation: Malcom, Darwin Nunez and Joao Cancelo. Speculation over Al-Hilal's transfer business rumbles on, and the coaching staff want to build a squad capable of fighting for every trophy.

Read also: Between Ronaldo's readiness and the Al-Oqaidi puzzle: Postecoglou drops surprises ahead of the Al-Fateh match

Al-Hilal kick off their campaign against Al-Faisaly tomorrow, Friday, in the opening round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

  • FBL-KSA-NASAR-HILALAFP

    Inzaghi opens the door to fresh changes

    Inzaghi confirmed the transfer window has not yet closed, noting that Al-Hilal's management is still working on a number of files. He stopped short of revealing which players might arrive or leave in the coming period.

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    The Al-Hilal coach said: "The market is still open, and opportunities are still available. These matters are being discussed between us and the management, and you can direct this question to the sporting management." He left the door open to every possibility over the squad.

    Some players joined the camp late after featuring for their national teams at the World Cup. Inzaghi does not see a crisis in that. "As for some players arriving late to the camp, this is a natural matter given that they are taking part in the World Cup, and this will not affect us," he said.

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  • An attacking philosophy and an open competition

    Inzaghi has signalled a clear shift in Al-Hilal's style for the new season. The team will go on the attack, a change that could reshape the side and redistribute roles among its stars, particularly given the wealth of attacking talent at his disposal.

    "Our approach in the new season will be to play in an attacking style," the Italian coach said, a clear message about how he wants his side to look after starting work on the team under his new philosophy.

    At the back, Inzaghi vouched for the physical readiness of Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly. "Koulibaly has been with us, and with the training sessions he is in full physical readiness," he explained. For now, the team will stick to evening sessions, though he left the door open to changing the programme later.

  • Uruguay v Spain: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Rotation on the cards: an ambiguous stance

    Inzaghi also touched on Ali Al-Bulaihi, confirming the defender is training normally. He hinted at rotating his players, though, keen to hand opportunities to the young talent in his squad over the coming period.

    "Al-Bulaihi is currently training, but since there are other young players, I want to carry out a rotation," he said. The message was clear: this coach won't lean on the same faces all season, and every player will get his chance.

    On the clash with Al-Faisaly, Inzaghi stressed the importance of a strong start and voiced his respect for the opponent. "This is the start of the season, and Al-Faisaly is a big team, and we will try as much as possible to be present and for victory to be our ally," he said.

    Plenty of questions remain open before the season kicks off, chief among them the final squad list and business in the transfer market. Malcom, Nunez and Cancelo look set to draw the most attention, with all eyes on what the sporting management and technical staff decide over the coming period.

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