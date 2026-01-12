AFP
Investigation launched by African federation into 'unacceptable behaviour' by players during AFCON quarter-finals
Quarter-final fixtures under investigation
The governing body of African football has been forced to intervene in what is becoming a volatile conclusion to the 2025 tournament. On Monday morning, CAF released a strongly worded statement confirming that they have collected substantial "match reports and video evidence" relating to two specific quarter-final fixtures. The matches in question - Cameroon’s showdown with tournament hosts Morocco, and the heavyweight clash between Algeria and Nigeria - witnessed scenes that officials believe may have breached the code of conduct expected at the continent's showpiece event.
CAF takes firm stance
In a press release issued from their headquarters in Cairo and distributed in Morocco, CAF expressed its intent to crack down on the rising tensions that have overshadowed the football on the pitch. The statement confirmed that the Disciplinary Board has been seized of the matter and tasked with reviewing the footage to identify specific culprits.
"CAF has collected recent match reports and video evidence indicating potentially unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials and has opened an investigation into match incidents during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 quarter-final fixtures between Cameroon and Morocco, as well as Algeria and Nigeria," the statement read.
"CAF has referred the matters to the Disciplinary Board for investigation and has called for appropriate action to be taken if the identified persons were to be found guilty of any wrongdoing."
The statement concluded: "CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers. Appropriate actions will be sought against anyone whose behaviour is not consistent with professional conduct at CAF events."
Super Eagles progress amidst chaos
One of the fixtures under the microscope is the intense battle between Algeria and Nigeria. The Super Eagles secured their place in the semi-finals with a professional 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams. The win kept Nigeria’s hopes of a fourth continental title alive, but the aftermath of the match was seemingly far less celebratory for the losing side.
While Nigeria showed efficiency on the pitch to dispatch the Desert Foxes, frustrations boiled over as Algeria bowed out of the competition. Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane was involved in a heated exchange with Nigeria's Dele-Bashiru that ended in a shoving match and involved players and staff from both sides. Zidane was also seen arguing with Raphael Onyedika as the Nigeria players came to break up the tussle.
Hosts involved in quarter-final controversy
The second match under investigation involves the host nation, Morocco, and their 2-0 win against Cameroon. The pressure on the Atlas Lions to deliver the trophy on home soil is immense, creating a pressure-cooker atmosphere in every stadium they visit.
Encounters between Cameroon and Morocco are often physical and fiercely contested, and tempers flared significantly during the contest due to some refereeing calls.
Perhaps the most unusual aspect of the investigation is the focus on the media. It is rare for a confederation to open a disciplinary file on journalists, yet CAF has confirmed it is reviewing footage of an "incident involving members of the media who allegedly misbehaved in the mixed zone area."
