Édouard Mendy's future at Al-Ahli has become a talking point in Saudi Arabia this week. Reports suggest the Senegal goalkeeper wants out of "the Refined" during the current summer window, even though he remains under contract at the club.
The speculation goes further than mere interest in his exit. Talk of internal disputes has surfaced, along with claims about how Mendy handles certain matters concerning the team. His name is now firmly at the centre of the noise behind the scenes at Al-Ahli, raising plenty of questions about what is really going on inside the club.