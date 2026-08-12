'Interest in our player is a good sign' - Arteta addresses Lewis-Skelly transfer rumours as Guimaraes makes Arsenal debut

Myles Lewis-Skelly has found himself at the centre of swirling transfer rumours, with Standard Sport reporting that Chelsea and Manchester United were offered the chance to sign the academy product. However, the youngster let his football do the talking in the friendly.

Arsenal closed out their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw against Cesc Fabregas’ side, with Lewis-Skelly scoring the opener for his boyhood club in the first half.

After taking advantage of a poor pass from Jean Butez, he flashed a heart sign to all four stands and beat the badge on his chest-a gesture suggesting heis prepared to stay put at the club he has represented since he was eight.