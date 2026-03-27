Interest from the Bundesliga: Will BVB lose a top talent for good this summer?

Wätjen is currently on loan from BVB to second-tier side Bochum. At VfL, however, the central midfielder is only used as a rotation player; manager Uwe Rösler tends to rely instead on the two homegrown players Mats Pannewig and Cajetan Lenz.

According to WAZ reports, discussions are therefore underway as to whether another loan deal or even a permanent transfer to another club could materialise in the summer. Several unnamed Bundesliga clubs are said to be showing interest, though another season at VfL Bochum cannot be ruled out.

At BVB, Wätjen is unlikely to get sufficient playing time, at least in the short to medium term. For the coming season, four top-class options are already available in his position in the form of Felix Nmecha, Marcel Sabitzer, Jobe Bellingham and Carney Chukwuemeka; moreover, Dortmund would actually like to sign another defensive midfielder.