Inter's plans for the future will centre heavily on young players with potential, identified through a combined approach of scouting and data, then introduced gradually into a set-up that could also include a satellite club abroad for them to pass through.
The club are building a broad development model to attract more and more talent and help them flourish with the first team in mind. Among the first names the new sporting director Baccin has started looking at, according to reports from Argentina, is River Plate midfielder Tobias Andrada.