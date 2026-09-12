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River Plate v Independiente Santa Fe - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter, who is Tobias Andrada: “chewing gum”, the River Plate talent compared to Valverde in Baccin’s sights

Inter
River Plate
T. Andrada
Transfers
Juventus
F. Valverde

Inter's plans for the future will centre heavily on young players with potential, identified through a combined approach of scouting and data, then introduced gradually into a set-up that could also include a satellite club abroad for them to pass through.


The club are building a broad development model to attract more and more talent and help them flourish with the first team in mind. Among the first names the new sporting director Baccin has started looking at, according to reports from Argentina, is River Plate midfielder Tobias Andrada.


  • From Vélez to River

    Born in 2007, he is a central midfielder with more quality than quantity. In his homeland, he is regarded as a pure "volante" in terms of role. Velez Sarsfield brought him through the youth ranks and he made his professional debut for the club with the blue Vs in 2025.

    By the end of his first year in the first team, he had racked up 35 appearances, 3 goals and 2 assists and also made his Copa Libertadores debut. Those displays caught the eye of several clubs, but in the end it was River Plate who decided to bet on him.

    As for the figures, they were modest overall. According to Soydelmillo.com, the agreement involved the purchase of 66% of the player’s rights for $6 million and an option to acquire a further 14% in the future. Today, his value therefore starts at $9 million.

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  • "The new Valverde"

    Back at Vélez, manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto and club president Fabian Berlanga both likened him to Federico Valverde when they described him, the Uruguay and Real Madrid captain and star.

    He is an Argentina Under-20 international and has often drifted wider during his career, either into a right-sided mezzala role or even out to wide midfield. But he is at his best in a two-man midfield alongside a more physical player. One of his trademarks is his vertical running and his ability to play in behind.

    CIES included him in the top 10 best players capable of making passes of no more than 10 metres that beat at least three opponents. In that ranking, Rayan Cherki is number one, Lamine Yamal sits third and new Juventus signing Kerim Alajbegovic is seventh.

    Thanks to his close control, he has already picked up the nickname "Chicle" in Argentina, meaning chewing gum, because it is genuinely difficult to take the ball off his feet.

  • The agreement covered the purchase of 66% of the player's rights for $6 million, with an option to acquire a further 14% in future, while the midfielder's current market value is estimated at $9 million.

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