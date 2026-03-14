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Gabriele Stragapede

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Inter v Atalanta: the Scalvini-Frattesi clash sparks debate. Marelli: "Very minor. A subjective incident"

There were strong protests from the Nerazzurri over the contact in the box between Scalvini and Frattesi, which raised more than a few doubts.

Atalanta snatched a late draw against Inter: the match at San Siro ended 1-1, with Nikola Krstovic’s goal cancelling out Francesco Pio Esposito’s first-half opener.

A match that sparked much debate, particularly in the closing stages of the 29th round of the Serie A season: both the equaliser scored by the former Lecce player and the incident involving contact between Frattesi and Scalvini leave room for numerous interpretations.

But let’s recap what happened at the end of this round of Italy’s top-flight league and try to understand, through the words of the experts, the full story behind the incident.

  • EPISODE

     We are now in the 87th minute of the match between Inter and Atalanta. It’s an attacking situation for Cristian Chivu’s side, who are trying to step up the pace and launch an assault on the Bergamo side in search of the opening goal and a possible victory.

    An excellent ball is played into Dea’s penalty area, with both Frattesi and Scalvini closing in: according to the footage provided directly by DAZN and various replays, the Nerazzurri player beats Raffaele Palladino’s centre-back to the ball, striking Frattesi’s leg and making contact just as the ball had already been played.

    Referee Manganiello decides not to intervene, not to blow his whistle and to allow play to continue. Play continues, the ball goes out of play and eventually the VAR checks the incident: following the review from the Lissone control room, it is decided that the on-field decision was correct and the match resumes with a goal kick taken by Carnesecchi.

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  • MARELLI'S WORDS

    At the end of the match, Luca Marelli, DAZN’s refereeing expert, commented on what had happened at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium: “Frattesi gets there first, Scalvini is a moment too late and makes contact with Frattesi’s leg, but looking at the footage, the contact is really very slight.”

    He then continued: "There is a bit more doubt surrounding this incident. In the contact between Frattesi and Scalvini, Frattesi beats the Atalanta player to the ball and there is contact between their feet. It isn’t a proper foul; it’s a matter of perception and subjectivity. In this instance, I do not see a penalty-worthy foul; there is no actual penalty. Manganiello hadn’t seen anything; these incidents aren’t visible, and it’s difficult to be certain of what happened. It is a subjective, open-to-interpretation incident, and all opinions are legitimate. That is what the VAR decided. In my view, it is correct to let play continue.”

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