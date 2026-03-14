We are now in the 87th minute of the match between Inter and Atalanta. It’s an attacking situation for Cristian Chivu’s side, who are trying to step up the pace and launch an assault on the Bergamo side in search of the opening goal and a possible victory.

An excellent ball is played into Dea’s penalty area, with both Frattesi and Scalvini closing in: according to the footage provided directly by DAZN and various replays, the Nerazzurri player beats Raffaele Palladino’s centre-back to the ball, striking Frattesi’s leg and making contact just as the ball had already been played.

Referee Manganiello decides not to intervene, not to blow his whistle and to allow play to continue. Play continues, the ball goes out of play and eventually the VAR checks the incident: following the review from the Lissone control room, it is decided that the on-field decision was correct and the match resumes with a goal kick taken by Carnesecchi.