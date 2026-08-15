Only the official announcement was missing. Now, on the eve of the friendly Inter will play in Bari against Real Betis, it has arrived. Djed Spence is a new Inter player. The club from Viale della Liberazione confirmed in a statement published on their social media channels and website that the deal with Tottenham had been completed. Yesterday the English wide player underwent his medical and today he signed the contracts.
Translated by
Inter, Spence signing made official: all the figures, the details and shirt number
The statement
Djed Spence is an Inter player. The English wide man, born in 2000, joins the Nerazzurri from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal and has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2031.
Standing out for his imposing physique, technical quality and strong one-on-one ability, as well as his impressive pace and acceleration, Spence plays with a proactive, dynamic style. He makes himself available in attacking phases and takes on opponents decisively, while also producing remarkable recovery runs and defensive interventions, as he showed at the World Cup against Argentina with his prodigious recovery on Giuliano Simeone. Calm and composure define his character, traits he inherited from his family and has also shown on the pitch. He knows when to wait for the right moment to take on an opponent, and he understands the best instant to intercept when he is being attacked. That balance of power and control, instinct and clarity, makes Djed Spence a wide player capable of leaving his mark in both phases. After a journey that began on the pitches of Peckham and reached the biggest international stages, his story now continues in Nerazzurri colours.
Figures, details and shirt number
Inter and Tottenham completed the deal on a permanent transfer worth €30 million, plus €5 million in bonuses and 10% of any future resale, which was left to Spurs. Spence, who is expected to wear the No. 24 shirt, which had remained vacant after André Onana's departure and had previously been worn before the goalkeeper by another former Tottenham player such as Christian Eriksen, has signed a five-year contract worth €3 million net per season plus bonuses.
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