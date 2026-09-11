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Djed Spence Inter 2026Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere

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Inter, Spence is back: training with the group, already in the squad against Udinese?

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The English full-back is finally available to Cristian Chivu.

It is now almost a month since English full-back Djed Spence arrived in Milan from London. The wide player, an England international, joined Inter after the Nerazzurri's troubled search for reinforcements out wide, first the Palestra flop, then the halt to Khalaili's medical, but the physical problems he suffered during the World Cup have stopped him from being immediately available to Cristian Chivu for these first four matches in the league and the Champions League.


Now, though, good news are coming from Appiano Gentile, will he already be included in the squad for the match against Udinese?


  • How Spence is doing

    Spence arrived in Milan on 15 August 2026 after Inter paid around €35 million, including bonuses, to sign him from Tottenham. The former Genoa full-back had picked up a muscular problem during the World Cup, where he played a leading role for England as they finished third across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and spent his first few days at Appiano Gentile receiving treatment as he worked through the issue.

    Over the past two weeks, he has worked only separately and in the gym as he tries to get through a conditioning programme that had not even started during the summer.

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  • Back in training with the group

    The update everyone had been waiting for arrived from Pinetina today. According to Sportmediaset, Spence trained on the pitch with the group and the rest of the squad for the first time. It's a big step in his integration, with just four days to go until Inter host Udinese at San Siro in the match that brings the fourth round of the league season to a close.

  • Already called up?

    As things stand, it is hard to see Spence making it back in time to face Juventus. If he is called up, it will be to keep him close to the squad before the first long international break. The Englishman must now start increasing his workload and, in effect, use the break to complete the pre-season preparation he was unable to finish because of the injury.

    That makes it difficult for the former Tottenham player to be considered among those available for the match scheduled for Saturday 19 September at the Olimpico against Roma, the second genuine big match of the season. Attention therefore shifts to the fifth league matchday, after the international break, when Inter will host Parma at San Siro on 10 October.

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