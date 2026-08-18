The arrival of Rodrigo Mora is Roma's marquee signing of the summer, but the Giallorossi have no intention of stopping there. Gian Piero Gasperini has given sporting director Tony D'Amico clear instructions: he wants two options in every area and, as things stand, the squad still lacks a wide player who can operate all over the pitch and possibly serve as a utility option on both flanks.

So after the initial enquiries in recent days, Trigoria will make a fresh move for Inter's Brazilian wide player, Luis Henrique.



