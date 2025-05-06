Inter player ratings vs Barcelona: WHAT A GAME! Davide Frattesi and Francesco Acerbi prove the unlikely Champions League heroes while Yann Sommer stands tall to secure place in the final

Simone Inzaghi's side produced a truly heroic display at San Siro to dump Lamine Yamal & Co. out of the competition

Inter reached their second Champions League final in three years by beating Barcelona in the most extraordinary of circumstances, with Simone Inzaghi's side beating the Blaugrana 4-3 in Tuesday's second leg at San Siro to progress 7-6 on aggregate.

As in the two teams' first meeting at Montjuic, Inter went 2-0 up, with Lautaro Martinez breaking the deadlock before Hakan Calhanoglou doubled the hosts' advantage with a penalty just before the break. It was Barca, though, who looked certain to go through after second-half goals from Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo and Raphinha.

However, Inter threw Francesco Acerbi up front for the final few minutes and their 37-year-old centre-back netted a stunning injury-time equaliser. Davide Frattesi then put the Nerazzurri back ahead with his fine finish in the first half of extra-time and Inzaghi's men somehow hung on to claim victory in arguably the greatest Champions League semi-final tie every played.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Inter players on show at San Siro...