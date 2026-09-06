Pio Esposito, the Inter striker who has just signed a new deal until 2032, has spoken to the club's official channels.





Pio, you and Inter together until 2032: what does this renewal mean and what value does it have for you?

"I have to say it's something very emotional: when I got into the car to come here I had butterflies in my stomach. Why? Because I feel it's an important milestone in my life and in my career, even if it is absolutely not an end point, but a point from which to set off and keep working like this, and recognition for the work done up to today, so I need to keep working like this."





You were 9 the first time you wore the Inter shirt. What would you say to that version of yourself today, in light of the football journey you have been on?

"I would definitely say to always believe, in the best moments and in the slightly less good ones, to keep believing and above all to always work as hard as possible, because with work, sooner or later, the results come."



