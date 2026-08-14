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Alvino Hanafi

Inter Milan plotting stunning final-hour deal for Liverpool star Curtis Jones!

Transfers
Inter Milan
C. Jones
Serie A
Liverpool
England

Inter Milan are reportedly plotting a late summer move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as they look to complete their squad. The Italian champions have already reached an agreement with the player while negotiations continue over a transfer fee.

  • Inter eye final signing

    According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan's hierarchy are working tirelessly in the final stages of the transfer window to secure one final piece for the squad. Having already reinforced key positions across the pitch, Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio have turned their attention entirely to the Premier League.

    Manager Cristian Chivu has identified Liverpool midfielder Jones as the ideal candidate to elevate the team's quality. Previously, Inter have successfully brought in other English players, such as Ashley Young (2019–21 from Manchester United), Paul Ince (1995–97 from Manchester United), and Gerry Hitchens, who was the first when joining from Aston Villa in 1961–1962.

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    Strengthening with proven talent

    The Nerazzurri have already enjoyed a successful window by bringing in two other English players this period: John Stones from Manchester City and Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur (who previously played for Genoa). Notably, both Stones and Spence were members of the England squad at the 2026 World Cup.

    Now, Jones has made his intentions clear regarding his future, setting his sights firmly on a move to Giuseppe Meazza. The midfielder has previously dismissed rumours linking him with other clubs and has already reached an agreement with Inter over personal terms and commission.

  • Financial boost and squad depth

    While the English club has initially resisted approaches and maintained a high valuation, the ticking clock on his contract could force a compromise. Inter are hoping to bridge the gap between their valuation and Liverpool's asking price through ongoing discussions.

    Securing Jones would represent the ultimate addition to a well-balanced squad that has successfully retained its core structure. The impending departure of Davide Frattesi provides the financial breathing room necessary to step up negotiations and fund the pursuit.

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    Finalising the deal

    Chivu is eager to integrate the versatile midfielder to bolster his options in the centre of the park. Adding a player of this calibre ensures the squad remains competitive across domestic and European competitions.

    With further talks scheduled between the clubs, both parties are working towards a mutually acceptable compromise figure. The coming days will prove decisive as Inter look to push the transfer over the line and complete their summer business.