This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sergio Busquets Inter Miami 2024Getty
Jacob Schneider

Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets admits Mark Delgado's sending off was 'not even a card' as LA Galaxy midfielder committed ghost foul on Spaniard - leading to 'influenced' Lionel Messi equalizer

Sergio BusquetsInter Miami CFLionel MessiMajor League SoccerLA Galaxy vs Inter Miami CFLA Galaxy

Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets has admitted he believes that a potential referee error may have occurred in reducing LA Galaxy to 10-men Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Inter Miami & LA Galaxy draw 1-1
  • Messi scored equalizer after late LA red card
  • Busquets claims error helped 'influence' leveler
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now

Editors' Picks