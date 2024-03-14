Inter Miami player ratings vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lead the way as Herons advance in CONCACAF Champions Cup

The Herons cruised into the next round of the competition with their legendary stars leading the charge.

Now, that's what you call taking care of business. It was a picture-perfect definition of how you kill off a two-legged tie early. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez did it plenty of times together in Spain and, on Wednesday, it was Nashville SC that was put to the sword by the ex-Barcelona stars.

Heading into Wednesday night's CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg, Miami held a slight advantage. A 2-2 draw in Nashville gave them that away goals kicker, but they wouldn't need it. Messi, Suarez and Robert Taylor got all the goals Miami needed, as they smashed Nashville 3-1 in South Florida to book their spot in the next round.

Suarez went first as he was teed up by Messi for a goal in the game's opening moments. Messi then got a goal of his own just 15 minutes later, putting the game all but out of reach. By the time Taylor made it three in the second half, having come on in the 50th as Messi's replacement, Miami were cruising into the next phase.

It was a standout performance from the Herons, who rode their experienced stars to a huge knockout round win. This was how you set the tone, and this was how you move one step closer to competing for another big trophy.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...