Injury-hit Inter Miami paying the price for preseason globe-trotting as Lionel Messi's importance only grows

The Herons have nine first-team players out with injuries, putting even more pressure on their superstar captain and Luis Suarez.

Inter Miami were prepared for the injury bug to get them. It was bound to happen with a team full of players over the age of 30. At some point, those at the latter part of their careers will break down. It's inevitable.

But this? Inter Miami could never have been prepared for this. It's less an injury bug and more an injury monster, and that monster has attacked the Herons time and time again at the start of the 2024 MLS campaign.

Lionel Messi has just returned from his own injury absence but, heading into this weekend's clash with the New England Revolution, the Herons are missing nine key players. They range from veterans to youngsters, each attacked by that injury monster and forced out of game action for a period of time.

So what's to blame? Bad luck is part of it, for sure. You don't have this many injuries without lady luck having it in for you at least a little bit. Roster composition, too, as Miami's thick and fast schedule has led to a few older players breaking down.

But there was also Miami's unnecessary preseason risk, one which certainly didn't help matters as they battle an injury crisis that threatens to send their MLS season south.