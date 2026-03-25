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Inter Miami, LA Galaxy reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro this summer
Reported interest from MLS giants
That two of MLS's biggest clubs are interested in Casemiro is of little surprise. It would seem that the defensive midfielder, who won everything possible at Real Madrid, is viewed as an ideal fit for the league. Both teams have a need, too. The Galaxy are down a midfielder after losing Riqui Puig to a second ACL surgery in as many years. Miami, meanwhile, have failed to fully replace Sergio Busquets after he retired in December.
The news was first reported by The Athletic.
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Some salary cap magic
However, MLS restrictions would seem to make a move to either club difficult. Neither Miami nor LA have a Designated Player spot open, and therefore would be unable to hand Casemiro a contract befitting of his experience.
The Herons have three DPs: Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and German Berterame, tied down to multi-year contracts. The Galaxy, meanwhile, will have a spot open in 2027. Still, Casemiro would have to take a significant pay cut - at least in the short term - if he is to pen a deal in MLS.
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A mixed Manchester United tenure
The Brazilian's Man United tenure hasn't quite gone to plan. After a glittering career for Real Madrid, he moved to Northern England in 2022 for a deal worth roughly $80 million. His arrival coincided with a downturn in fortunes for the Red Devils, who have struggled both domestically and in Europe, despite making significant financial outlays. Casemiro has made 155 appearances and won two trophies in three full seasons with the club.
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An American trip this summer
Casemiro already has an American trip on the schedule. Despite his age, he has remained a crucial part of the Brazil setup under new manager Carlo Ancelotti. He was named to two squads last fall, and is expected to play a significant role in a duo of friendlies later this week. Man United are currently third in the Premier League with seven games remaining as they look to secure a return to the Champions League.