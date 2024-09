This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Major League Soccer Inter Miami duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez top MLS kit sales for 2024 L. Messi L. Suarez Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF CULTURE KITS 2024 MLS kit sales numbers have been released, and Miami's superstars stand alone at the top. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below MLS releases top jersey sales in 2024

Messi and Suarez top list

Giroud surprisingly No. 6 Article continues below