Inter Miami chief reveals Luis Suarez’s future is ‘his decision’ as Uruguayan legend helps Lionel Messi and Herons win MLS Cup

Inter Miami lifted the MLS Cup after a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, marking a historic moment for the club and capping off a campaign in which Suarez played a crucial role. The Uruguayan contributed throughout the regular season and playoffs before facing an uncertain future as his contract is set to expire at the end of this month. His situation has drawn widespread attention because, unlike Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Suarez has not publicly committed to either retirement or an extension.

During the regular season, Suarez produced 10 goals and 10 assists in MLS play and added another assist in the postseason, reaffirming the quality he still possesses at age 38. However, late in the season, he lost his place in the starting lineup to 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti, first due to suspension and then due to tactical decisions made by head coach Javier Mascherano. Even as he adapted to a reduced on-field role, Suárez remained influential within the squad and integral to the club’s title run.

Inter Miami’s leadership addressed the issue of his future in the buildup to the final, confirming that the forward’s next step is entirely in his own hands. Mascherano and David Beckham both acknowledged the squad depth that allowed others to step in during Suarez’s suspension, but the respect for his legendary career remains unconditional. The MLS Cup final, therefore, became both a celebration of a championship and a turning point in the debate surrounding Suarez’s next chapter.