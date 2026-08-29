Italy will play no part in Guéla Doué’s future: the 2002-born full-back, who unlike his brother Désiré has chosen to represent Ivory Coast, already has an agreement on personal terms with Skysports Deutschalnd and Bayer Leverkusen. He is waiting for the green light from Strasbourg to fly to Germany for his medical and sign.
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Inter liked him: Guéla Doué heading for the Bundesliga, talks with Bayer Leverkusen
Inter liked him
According to the German media, Guéla Doué has turned down Paris Saint-Germain to join Bayer Leverkusen, who should complete the deal for €30 million plus bonuses. AC Milan tracked him in the past and Inter have done so recently.
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