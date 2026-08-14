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Inter, it is now official: Frattesi joins Lazio, the formula, the figures and his first words

Lazio

After the morning hold-up, the midfielder’s transfer to Roma ends happily, as he bids farewell to Inter after three seasons of ups and downs.

Davide Frattesi is a new Lazio player. The move is now official. In a statement on their official website, the Biancocelesti announced the midfielder's arrival from Inter on loan with an option to buy. The statement follows.


"S.S. Lazio announce that they have acquired, on a temporary basis, with an option for a permanent transfer, the rights to the sporting performances of the player Davide Frattesi from F.C. Internazionale".


  • The format and the figures

    The deal is being finalised as a paid loan worth not €1 million, but €5 million. The option to buy remains, but has dropped from the initial 14 to a total of 10 plus bonuses. Finally, the 50% share of the capital gain from any future resale also remains.

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  • Speaking to the club's TV channel, Frattesi said:


    "The negotiations? I dealt with them well. On days like that you go back and forth, but I lived through the wait with desire. It was tiring, but beautiful: it was worth it. When I arrived, I recognised the streets I used to walk as a child, when I trained at La Giustiniana. I'm back with a different responsibility and greater maturity. I think the time has come for me to take on important responsibilities and I do so very willingly."


    "At Inter too I had built a good relationship with the fans, even though I didn't play much. There were ups and downs, but we always got on well. The involvement from the Lazio fans has given me great pleasure. I needed to feel at the centre of a project again: this welcome gives me a huge lift.We had already been quite close in January, then for a series of reasons we weren't able to get the deal done. This time they told me a couple of days ago: there was only time to decide and sort out the paperwork. I didn't have many doubts."

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