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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER MILAN-UDINESEAFP
Francesco Guerrieri

Translated by

Inter, Chivu: “Martinez will never be a problem, I will defend him to the death”

Inter
C. Chivu
J. Martinez

Analysing the comeback win against Udinese, the manager also spoke about the situation involving the goalkeeper

Inter came from behind to win. But Monday night's match against Udinese in the fourth round of Serie A could hardly have started worse: after just a quarter of an hour Chivu's side were already two goals down to strikes from Abankwah, his first in Serie A, and Ekkelenkamp. Inter then turned it around through Carlos Augusto, Barella, Thuram, Esposito and Bonny, before Gueye scored Udinese's final goal. The final score was 5-3 and Inter are top alongside Roma with a perfect record: four wins from four matches, and on Saturday it is Roma v Inter at the Olimpico.

  • Chivu’s words on Martinez

    Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez was the focus for the wrong reasons after showing uncertainty over the first two goals. After the game Cristian Chivu said this about the Spanish goalkeeper: "Last year the problem was Sommer and you were quick to point it out to me, this year you’re starting with Martinez. He and Provedel are two goalkeepers who make their contribution and for as long as people talk about it I will defend him to the death. I would kindly ask you not to do it; there is always talk about a problem with the goalkeepers, but it isn’t true. Everyone makes mistakes. I want to defend Pepo, for me he is not a problem, he never has been and he has his value. I repeat the headline: Martinez is not a problem and he never will be."

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