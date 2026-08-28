On the transfer market and the arrivals of Stones, Spence and Curtis Jones: "We handled the market with clarity, trying to bring in quality and raise the level in an already strong squad. We have the obligation to maintain a high level."





On Pio Esposito: "We do not have fixed starters. What matters to us is the level of competitiveness in the squad. Pio is important because of how he is within the group, how he trains and what he knows how to do on the pitch."





On the possible addition of another striker from the market: "We have the fifth, the sixth, the seventh striker, not necessarily in that order. There are Lavelli, Mosconi and Iddrissou."







