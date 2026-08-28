Cristian Chivu, manager of Italian champions Inter, told Sportmediaset exclusively: "Lautaro Martinez is our captain because of the love he has for our colours. I have seen him motivated and with the right ambition despite losing the World Cup final against Spain. He tried to get back with us again as soon as possible and returned to Pinetina early. I think he is almost ready for an important season".
Calciomercato
Translated by
Inter, Chivu: "A fifth striker? I have seven. And we do not have fixed starters"
On the transfer market and the arrivals of Stones, Spence and Curtis Jones: "We handled the market with clarity, trying to bring in quality and raise the level in an already strong squad. We have the obligation to maintain a high level."
On Pio Esposito: "We do not have fixed starters. What matters to us is the level of competitiveness in the squad. Pio is important because of how he is within the group, how he trains and what he knows how to do on the pitch."
On the possible addition of another striker from the market: "We have the fifth, the sixth, the seventh striker, not necessarily in that order. There are Lavelli, Mosconi and Iddrissou."
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