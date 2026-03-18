Inter: Bonny to play for the Ivory Coast at the World Cup, as confirmed by the manager: "He has decided to play for us"

With just a few months left of the league season, we’ll soon be turning the page, and this summer will be dominated by the World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July. Among the Serie A players set to feature in the tournament is expected to be Inter striker Ange-Yoan Bonny. Born in 2003 in Aubervilliers, a suburb of Paris, he holds dual French and Ivorian citizenship due to his father’s origins. France manager Didier Deschamps has been monitoring the former Parma player throughout the season, but is not considering calling him up for the World Cup, so the player has decided to represent the Ivory Coast, with whom he will travel to the United States, Canada and Mexico.



