AFP
'This isn't pleasant' - Ex-Inter and Belgium star faces five years in prison over alleged money laundering in drug case as midfielder's club stand by him
Nainggolan's troubled past
Nainggolan was arrested in January as part of an ongoing investigation by the Brussels public prosecutor’s office into drug trafficking operations from South America to Europe. He spent a night in jail and had his car seized by authorities as he was held as a suspected member of a criminal gang. The arrest came amid 30 searches conducted by Brussels police on Monday morning across Brussels and Antwerp. The incident marks another controversial chapter in Nainggolan’s turbulent career, which has been marred by disciplinary issues. In 2018, while playing for Roma, he was dropped and fined after posting a video on social media appearing intoxicated. In 2022, during his spell at Royal Antwerp, he was suspended after being seen smoking an electronic cigarette on the bench, an act the club claimed set a poor example for younger players. Despite the latest controversy, Nainggolan’s current club Lokeren has come forward to defend him publicly.
- Getty Images Sport
Van Duysen's defence of Nainggolan
Lokeren chairman Van Duysen has come to Nainggolan's defence, stating that the offences are only alleged and that the player should only face punishment if the charges are proven.
“He hasn't been charged yet, let alone convicted in the first instance or on appeal. So you can't just assume he'll get five years in prison,” he told HLN.
“Fortunately, we still live in a constitutional state. A person is innocent until proven guilty. Radja has the right to a fair trial.”
Van Duysen also acknowledged the negative attention surrounding the case due to Nainggolan’s decorated career, saying: “This isn't pleasant. We're a football club with a certain level of visibility and press coverage. If Radja were a grey mouse, you wouldn't call. But as a former Rode Duivel, he has a media-savvy past.”
Nainggolan wrapped up in criminal investigation
Nainggolan’s name has surfaced in connection with a drug smuggling investigation, though he is not suspected of any direct involvement. His mention in the case stems from the revelation that he had received €105,500 in cash from Nasr-Eddine Sekkaki, the main accused in the case. At the time, Nainggolan’s bank accounts were frozen due to his ongoing divorce, leaving him temporarily unable to access his own funds.
In his statement to investigators, the Belgian midfielder explained that he had requested the money to continue supporting charitable initiatives and underprivileged individuals, consistent with his long-standing reputation for generosity and community work. Once his financial situation improved, Nainggolan repaid the full amount by transferring the money to an account belonging to Sekkaki’s mother, thereby clearing all outstanding dues.
However, this transaction has prompted prosecutors to question whether Nainggolan might have unknowingly participated in money laundering on behalf of the accused. His lawyer has firmly rejected any such implication, emphasising that an allegation from the public prosecutor’s office does not amount to a conviction and that there is no evidence linking Nainggolan to any criminal or smuggling activities.
Lokeren chairman Van Duysen believes that Nainggolan’s personal life is not the club’s concern as long as it does not interfere with his professional responsibilities. He said: “Football is our core business. We are not concerned with who our players associate with in the evenings.”
However, Van Duysen also cautioned that this stance could change if personal matters began to affect the club’s operations, adding: “That is only relevant if it seriously disrupts their professional activities. At present, I have no indication that this is the case, although that may change tomorrow.”
- Getty
Lokeren and Nainggolan's upcoming challengeLokeren will hope that Nainggolan’s case proceeds to trial and that he is found innocent of all the allegations against him, allowing the midfielder to fully focus on helping the club in the Challenger Pro League.
Advertisement