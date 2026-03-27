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Inter: a possible transfer strategy for the post-Bastoni era

Inter
Transfers
A. Bastoni
Serie A

The defender is keen on a move to Catalonia, and Inter are scrambling to ensure they are not caught off guard should he leave.

The fact that Barcelona are in talks with Bastoni is prompting Inter to consider what might happen in the very near future. Of course, any negotiations would likely start with an extremely high asking price, butin certain situations the most important thing to consider is how to replace the departing star with a player who can measure up, capable of delivering both in terms of media appeal and on the pitch. And it is precisely this consideration that could set the tone for Inter’s future strategies should the Italy international leave the Nerazzurri. It is too risky to look for a new Bastoni; few players would measure up, and they cost a fortune. Following this logic, it would be much simpler instead to change everything, revolutionise the defence and start afresh from a clean slate, avoiding the heavy burden of the inevitable comparisons that would arise. 


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  • THE RANGE

    That is why the switch to a back four is not just a suggestion but a concrete plan. And it is the same reason that is prompting Inter to look, above all, at centre-backs. At present, no names stand out above the rest, but there is a general direction, which will, however, be discussed in greater detail at the meetings to be held in April at Viale della Liberazione between the owners and the management, when ideas will need to be consolidated into a single strategy to be pursued, in line with the manager’s approach. 

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  • THE SEVENTH-YEAR CRISIS

    The other key factor to bear in mind is experience: the squad will lose players who have been vital to the dressing room in recent years – international-calibre players accustomed to playing under the kind of pressure that only arises when victory is a must. These are qualities which, according to the manager and the board, will need to be reintroduced into the squad if the aim is to keep the team as competitive as it has always been since the Conte era. In short, the potential departure of Alessandro Bastoni could lead to a massive upheaval, both philosophically and technically: Inter, who have played with a back three since 2019/20, could undergo a radical change for the first time after seven consecutive seasons. 

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