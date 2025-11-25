Inside 'worst coach ever' Gary Neville's doomed Valencia tenure: From being 'tortured’ by Diego Simeone to being snubbed by Luis Enrique

Many past coaches had earned the Valencia job through years of hard work on the touchlines, and so for Neville it was a first job that was too good to turn down. He said at his presentation, which was attended by scores of British journalists: "If I’d have turned down this job, I could have said goodbye to my credibility in football because it’s a massive club and I’m honoured and proud to be here. Sitting on television, talking about coaches for these last few years, the time had come for me to stand up."

England’s then-director of football Dan Ashworth egged Neville on, telling him it was "the perfect move" to eventually succeed Roy Hodgson as Three Lions' boss, perhaps as soon as the following summer once Euro 2016 was out of the way.

But before he had begun work, Neville was given a warning by club legend Santi Canizares, who said: "Being a good analyst is not the same as being a good coach. Valencia is not a team for experiments, it’s not a place for a coach to get his apprenticeship. It is one thing to give your opinion and another to get things working on the pitch."

Canizares was soon proven right. Valencia were beaten 2-0 by Lyon in Neville’s first game in the dugout as they exited the Champions League group stage. Neville demonstrated his lack of experience when he turned his 4-3-3 formation into a 4-2-4 in search of an equaliser, but all he succeeded in doing was cede the midfield to Lyon, who soon scored again.