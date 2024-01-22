Another injury setback for Chelsea! Mauricio Pochettino extinguishes hope of early Christopher Nkunku return as Malo Gusto adds to woes

Another injury setback for Chelsea! Mauricio Pochettino extinguishes hope of early Christopher Nkunku return as Malo Gusto adds to woesKrishan DavisGettyChristopher NkunkuChelseaMalo GustoPremier LeagueChelsea vs MiddlesbroughEFL CupChelsea's Christopher Nkunku will not be returning from a hip injury ahead of schedule, with Malo Gusto joining him on the treatment table.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNkunku out with hip issueWas thought to be ahead of schedule in recoveryWill miss Middlesbrough clash alongside Gusto