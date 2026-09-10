Infantino's ally: Barcelona legend implicates FIFA in a new charge

FIFA are facing a fresh accusation over their failure to investigate Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroonian federation, in connection with his relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The Telegraph reported that Infantino faces questions over his relationship with Eto'o, amid allegations that one of the FIFA president's most prominent supporters mishandled almost £500,000 that Russia paid into his personal bank account.

The Barcelona legend was named in court documents last week as one of Infantino's backers in his failed scheme to sell stakes in the World Cup.

Former executives of the Cameroonian federation, who say Eto'o forced them out, now claim they submitted formal complaints to FIFA's ethics committee more than a year ago over a payment of 567,000 euros they say the Russian federation paid to Eto'o.

The Times also published what it described as an invoice for 455,000 euros to be transferred to Eto'o's account, relating to 80% of the total participation fees for the friendly between Russia and Cameroon held in Moscow in October 2023.

Critics have questioned whether Eto'o is being protected because of his support for Infantino. FIFA cited Eto'o, one of the greatest African footballers in history, in their defence against a lawsuit filed by the European Union in the United States, in connection with the thwarted plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private-sector investors.

Eto'o and Infantino, who appeared together in a photograph dating back to 2016, have long enjoyed a positive relationship. Infantino has previously posted messages on social media in support of Eto'o, including congratulating him on his re-election as president of the Cameroonian federation last year, though the 45-year-old's tenure has been full of controversy.

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