FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to social media to have his say on the World Cup and get more than one thing off his chest: "To all those who missed our beautiful sport, the emotions, the celebrations, the laughter, the tears, the deception and the joy. To all of you who missed the chance to see children, newborn babies, grandparents and parents coming together for this wonderful event, I apologise because the matches are over and I am sorry you missed all that joy and togetherness - the FIFA president's message reads -. I am sorry you were so overwhelmed by hate and criticism that you missed everything. To those who, behind their pens and papers, behind their screens, spread hate and false rumours, I want to say that while you are sitting in the second row, we at FIFA are on the front line organising, working hard and putting on the greatest show in the world. While you hide, we are out on the streets of Canada, Mexico and the United States, speaking to fans, interacting with people and ensuring everyone's safety. While you divide, we unite."
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Infantino after the 2026 World Cup: “You sow hatred, we unite the world”
Iran’s presence
""While you were sowing hatred, we were working tirelessly to unite two countries at war," Infantino continued. "Iran entered the United States without incidents or conflicts. When the Iranian team started playing, all the chants against them turned into a single anthem. The fans became the country, they became the team and they supported Team Melli. This is the power of football. The Iranian team obtained visas to enter because football is synonymous with peace. Not politics. Football is synonymous with unity, not division. Football is greater than hatred and discrimination"
Balogun case
"Indeed, 'debatable' refereeing decisions or 'strange' disciplinary measures, such as potentially incorrect red or yellow cards or later decisions not to suspend players in certain situations, are common and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues in the world. To the pens and paper, to all the screens, may you find love and peace where the people behind you have failed to find them. May you find peace. We at FIFA have found ours and are spreading it by offering the most extraordinary World Cup ever. May football rise above all hatred."
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