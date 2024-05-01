Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United INEOSGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

INEOS crack the whip at Man Utd! Sir Jim Ratcliffe moves to end work-from-home culture as he orders non-playing staff back into the office

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has issued diktat that will end work-from-home culture at Manchester United.

  • Ratcliffe to change work-from-home culture
  • Issued diktat in a meeting with non-playing staff
  • Aim to change things at Old Trafford
