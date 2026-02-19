Incredible stat reveals root of Arsenal's title troubles after Wolves collapse

Arteta acknowledges that he has issues to address in north London. He told reporters when reflecting on a frustrating night in the West Midlands: “Extremely disappointed, obviously, with the result, with the way the game ended, but we have to blame ourselves. I think the performance in the second half didn't show anything close to the standards that are required in this league to win, with the margin that I think should have existed today, especially in the manner that we played the first half. It's a moment of disappointment.

“We all want to talk a lot about how we're feeling, but it's not the moment to do that, because anything that we do has to always and only be with the intention to help the team. Right now I think we have to swallow that frustration. When you are at this level and at the top, you need to take the hit, because today we deserve them as well, and move on as quickly as possible, because on Sunday we have a big game coming up.”

Quizzed on the supposed fragility of his team when put under pressure, with title-chasing leads having been squandered in previous campaigns, Arteta added: “I think any question, any criticism, any opinion, you have to take it on the chin. I think that's it. Any hit, any bullet, take it, because we didn't perform at the level that is required.

“Anything that anybody says can be right because we didn't do what we had to do. The way to do it is on that pitch on Sunday, in a great opportunity that we have. We've always done it, but you're as strong if you show it the next time you do it. To talk and say it here, it's simple, and we have to do it on the pitch.”