'Masterclass of arrogance' - Incenced Celtic fans call for Wilfried Nancy to be sacked ALREADY as new manager suffers fourth defeat in four games in dire loss at Dundee

Fans were understandably furious after yet another disappointing loss as they called for the removal of Nancy from the manager's role.

John McGinley wrote on X: "The sharp decline of Celtic in 2025 is a masterclass of arrogance, complacency and mismanagement, combined with a staggering lack of self-awareness. If anyone needs to know how not to run a football club, take a close look."

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton doubted Nancy's abilities as a manager as he wrote: "After that Maeda miss you just wonder if it’s not meant to be for Wilfried Nancy… bottom line is it’s more the substandard players than the manager… it all goes back to a poor summer… Celtic look like a 3rd place team at present… well done to Jim Goodwin and Dundee United."

Social media user Celtic Lisboa wrote: "4 games, 4 losses. Time is up. He’s lost the dressing room already. The worst opening to a tenure in the club's history. End it before it’s too late."

Tam McManus posted on X: "I feel sorry for Wilfried Nancy. The timing of him coming in and taking over from a club legend in Martin O’Neill was awful for him. You just can’t lose 4 games in a row as a new manager of Celtic and not be under monumental pressure. The board have made a complete mess of this again."

