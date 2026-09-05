Mendy also had a rebuke for Al-Ahli's fans, who booed Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko from first whistle to last. The new arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk endured jeers throughout.

"I want to stress that we are united, and just as I tell the fans that we are with them, we also need them to be with us," Mendy said. "They must support us and support every player in the team. As long as any player is here and wears the club's shirt, we must all stand behind him."

"Just ten days ago the fans gave an exceptional welcome to one of the players, and he is now a member of the team and part of this family," he added. "What is bigger than everyone is this family and this club, the biggest club in Asia and not just in Saudi Arabia."

"We have a responsibility to show Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom, Asia, and the world that we are the best club, and we want any player who comes here to feel welcome and happy to be here, exactly as our fans have always done with each one of us," he continued.

He went on: "These things must not change. We love our fans and we care about them, and I am sure they love each one of us too."