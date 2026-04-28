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IFAB: Players who cover mouths to hide discriminatory abuse face red cards
FIFA takes action
Red cards will be issued towards players who cover their mouths to conceal suspected discriminatory language,in a significant movement to curtail abuse in football.in a significant movement to curtail abuse in football. Referees will also have the power to send off players who leave the pitch in protest - a decision that seems to come following Senegal's dramatic decision to walk off following the controversial awarding of a penalty to Morocco in the AFCON final.
- AFP
Gianni Infantino calling for change
The rule change comes following FIFA president Gianni Infantino's suggestion that action should be taken against players who try to disguise discriminatory behavior. In February, Vinicius Jr alleged that Prestianni racially abused him. Prestianni maintains that he, instead, used a homophobic slur. The Argentine was handed a six-match ban.
“If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off, obviously. There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn’t have said, otherwise he wouldn’t have had to cover his mouth," Infantino said.
Changes to take place quickly
IFAB announced that it will implement the rules immediately. They are expected to be used at the World Cup, and FIFA hopes that they will act as a deterrent, rather than a punishment regularly handed out. It marks a change from the usual implementation of rules, where they are tried out at lower levels before becoming standard worldwide.
- AFP
AFCON still up for debate
AFCON, meanwhile, is still up for debate. The African football federation awarded the trophy to Morocco after Senegal walked off, despite the latter side eventually winning on penalties.