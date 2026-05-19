"If I had that, I could score more goals": VfB striker Deniz Undav envies a Bayern Munich star

Should they triumph at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Undav already has a clear plan for the post-match feast: "If we win, everyone's having a kebab. No getting around it. I'll watch a few YouTube videos beforehand about the top five kebab spots in Berlin and pick the best ones," the striker said.

Two days before the cup final, national team manager Julian Nagelsmann will announce the German squad for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday. Despite recent headlines about his relationship with Nagelsmann, Undav remains in contention for a place and emphasised, "If I'm selected, I'll be over the moon." "There's nothing better than playing for your country; that's always been my goal. I was already over the moon at the European Championship, even if it was only seven minutes."

Undav earned his first of seven senior caps in March 2024, starting in the 2-0 win over France. He then joined the DFB squad for the 2024 European Championship, coming on for seven minutes against Hungary in the 2-0 group-stage victory.