GOAL's ideal USMNT 2024 Copa America squad: Haji Wright makes the cut as Josh Sargent and Brenden Aaronson miss out

With just two pre-tournament friendlies to go before the hosts kick-off vs Bolivia on June 23, GOAL's staff got together to pick our 23-man roster

Following their CONCACAF Nations League triumph, the USMNT now have their eyes set on the 2024 Copa America. The last time they appeared in the competition was 2016, where they made a heroic semifinal run, and now they're back in search of glory on home soil.

Gregg Berhalter now has just two friendlies on the eve of the tournament, against Colombia and Brazil, to prepare for the team's tournament opener against Bolivia on June 23, and so any final decisions when it comes to his 23-man squad will have to largely be made based on club performances.

So who should be on that final roster, and who will have to be left at home at what is a crucial juncture on the road to the 2026 World Cup? Here at GOAL we put our best USMNT minds together to select what we believe should be Berhalter's final Copa America squad.

Check out our selections below, and let us know how right - or wrong - we were in the comments section at the end...