Ibrahima Konate is miles off Real Madrid's level: Out-of-contract Liverpool defender is a liability who would cause Blancos' backline big problems

Konate has always been error-prone, particularly in possession, but there was enough evidence last season to suggest that he was close to attaining the kind of dependability one expects from a truly world-class defender. However, he's become an absolute liability on the ball this season - and it's hurting Liverpool, quite literally in the case of Alisson Becker, who got injured against Galatasaray while pulling off a save that he was called upon to make after a calamitous Konate giveaway in midfield.
As any top manager would, Slot leapt to Konate's defence, pointing out that he wasn't the only Red making stupid mistakes. He is making more than most, though, and what's really worrying is that he's also being outmuscled and outpaced on a regular basis this season.
For example, in the 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace that sparked Liverpool's rotten run of six losses in seven games, Konate had no answer to Jean-Phillipe Mateta's physicality, while he was left trailing in Kevin Schade’s wake during the defeat at Brentford.
"Konate in the first half didn't know what he was doing," Michael Owen told SPORTbible after the Selhurst Park setback. "And I can't say that it was because of rustiness or tiredness because we've already seen one or two performances like that from him this season."